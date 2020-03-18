Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Ivon Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Ivon Smith Obituary
Mildred Ivon Smith

Springfield - Mildred Ivon Smith, age 99, passed away from the effects of stroke on Monday, March 16, 2020. She is survived by five children: Anne (Jim) Jones, Marti Smith, Ed (Linda) Smith, Linda (Keith) Kirchner and Randy (Theresa) Smith and two brothers, Ray Chaffin and John Chaffin. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great child, many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, a private burial will be at Roller Cemetery. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled for August near the 100th anniversary of her birth. For further information about Mildred's amazing life please go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -