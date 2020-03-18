|
Mildred Ivon Smith
Springfield - Mildred Ivon Smith, age 99, passed away from the effects of stroke on Monday, March 16, 2020. She is survived by five children: Anne (Jim) Jones, Marti Smith, Ed (Linda) Smith, Linda (Keith) Kirchner and Randy (Theresa) Smith and two brothers, Ray Chaffin and John Chaffin. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great child, many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the Coronavirus, a private burial will be at Roller Cemetery. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled for August near the 100th anniversary of her birth. For further information about Mildred's amazing life please go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020