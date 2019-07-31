|
Mildred Pitts
Lebanon - Mildred Pitts was born near Wheatland, Missouri, on Sunday, July 25, 1926, and departed this life Monday, July 29, 2019, having just celebrated her 93rd birthday. Mildred grew up on the Wheatland Prairie, in western Hickory County, Missouri, and was a member of the Weaubleau Class of 1943.
She was the only child of devoted parents, Delbert W. and Dorothy (Moore) Zehr. She also had an Uncle Frank and Aunt Lesta Zehr with no children of their own, and a great aunt and uncle, Lillie and Charlie Selvidge, who gave her much support and attention. It was her great fortune to grow up surrounded by love. Although, her childhood was marked by the Great Depression, she had wonderful memories of the little things that made life special.
Mildred worked in the Payroll Department of Pratt and Whitney in Kansas City during World War II, and later worked in the Hickory County Collector's Office and the county's farm office. In 1953, she married Fred Pitts and moved to Chagrin Falls, Ohio. In 1954, they moved to St. Louis, where Fred attended Moehler Barber School. After a short time in Springfield, they moved to Lebanon, Missouri, in 1955, where their one child, Debra, was born in 1958. Mildred worked for many years in the Laclede County Collector's Office, and was later a pharmacy technician at Consumer's Market.
Mildred was a member of First Congregational (United Church of Christ) Church for more than sixty years, where she enjoyed being part of the Mary and Martha Circle.
Throughout her life, she was known for her warmth and kind nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred, and many other dear friends and relatives.
Mildred is survived by one daughter, Debbie Pitts, of Springfield, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Loma Pitts, of Urbana, Missouri; three cousins; a host of nieces and nephews; all of which brought her much joy; and many friends that blessed her life and made it complete.
Services for Mildred Pitts will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, in First Congregational Church (UCC) in Lebanon, with Rev. Ellen Martin officiating, under the direction of Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time Thursday in the church. Burial will be in Fairview (Butcher) Cemetery near Wheatland, Missouri.
Memorial donations to First Congregational Church or the Weaubleau High School Class of 1943 Scholarship Fund may be made through Holman-Howe Funeral Home, P. O. Box 28, Lebanon, MO 65536.
Published in the News-Leader on July 31, 2019