Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildren "Millie" Willis


1934 - 2019
Mildren "Millie" Willis Obituary
Mildren "Millie" Willis

Springfield - Mildred "Millie" Willis, 84, of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday July 5, 2019. She was born July 7, 1934 to Sidney and Caroline (Saltenberger) Hall.

Millie was an active member of Westside Betterment Association as well as Golden Ave Baptist Church. She married Thomas Willis in 1962. Millie worked at Lily Tulip for over 20 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 29 years, Thomas; 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Millie is survived by her brother; Larry (Betty) Walker, niece; Paula Bilyeu as well as numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Westside Betterment Association . A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 10-11 am at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, funeral services to follow at 11 am with burial at National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 9, 2019
