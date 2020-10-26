Miles Vincent Barnhart
Miles Vincent Barnhart passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age 31. He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have their lives touched by his kind and loving spirit. Miles earned a doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia while teaching and conducting original research. His intelligence and curiosity earned him a fellowship supported by NASA. His love of knowledge and commitment to education were instilled by his parents, and encouraged by his K-12 education at the Greenwood Laboratory School at Missouri State University. Miles authored or coauthored ten publications with his colleagues and mentors in the College of Engineering. His unconditional love for his wife, partner, and best friend, Laura, was also a defining part of his life. He loved shaping bonsai trees, fly fishing, and entertaining friends and family with his unrelenting sense of humor. Miles could figure out how to solve and fix anything, and was the world's best dog dad. He passed away unexpectedly. He leaves a huge void in the lives of his loved ones. He will be missed by many. Miles is survived by his wife Laura (née Bates) of Columbia, Missouri, his parents Chris and Debra of Springfield, his sister Virginia (Bryan Corder), nephew Theodore, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Please make donations in his memory to the Ozark Science and Engineering Fair, www.missouristatefoundation.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com