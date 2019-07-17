Services
Holman-Howe Mansfield - Mansfield
207 North Lincoln
Mansfield, MO 65704
417-924-3233
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holman-Howe Mansfield - Mansfield
207 North Lincoln
Mansfield, MO 65704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minta Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minta Jane "Percy" Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minta Jane "Percy" Miller Obituary
Minta Jane 'Percy' Miller

Mansfield - Percy Miller, 89, Mansfield, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She and her husband, Max L. Miller, owned and operated Bergman-Miller Funeral Homes and Wholesale Monument Company for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max, grandson, Brandon Miller, son-in-law, John Senekdjian; parents, several brothers and sisters.

Percy is survived by her children, Debbie(Joe)Seitzer, Buster(Sharon)Miller, Susan(Wendel)Matlock, Joe(Kim)Miller, Lyle(Connie)Miller and John(Angie)Miller; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in Holman-Howe Chapel, Mansfield with burial to follow in the Mansfield Cemetery. The family is receiving friends in Percy's home on Wednesday and Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wright County Children's Home or The Mansfield Backpack Program and made through HHFH Box 199, Mansfield, MO 65704.
Published in the News-Leader on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now