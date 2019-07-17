|
Minta Jane 'Percy' Miller
Mansfield - Percy Miller, 89, Mansfield, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She and her husband, Max L. Miller, owned and operated Bergman-Miller Funeral Homes and Wholesale Monument Company for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max, grandson, Brandon Miller, son-in-law, John Senekdjian; parents, several brothers and sisters.
Percy is survived by her children, Debbie(Joe)Seitzer, Buster(Sharon)Miller, Susan(Wendel)Matlock, Joe(Kim)Miller, Lyle(Connie)Miller and John(Angie)Miller; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in Holman-Howe Chapel, Mansfield with burial to follow in the Mansfield Cemetery. The family is receiving friends in Percy's home on Wednesday and Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wright County Children's Home or The Mansfield Backpack Program and made through HHFH Box 199, Mansfield, MO 65704.
Published in the News-Leader on July 17, 2019