Missie (Blakemore) Wehner
Missie (Blakemore) Wehner

Springfield - Missie (Blakemore) Wehner, 51, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri after a sudden illness.

Visitation will be from 6:00PM-8:00PM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Graveside services will be 1:00PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Springfield, MO. The family requests to practice social distancing and ask that visitors wear a mask during visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Isabel's House and may be left at the funeral home.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Walnut Grove
612 N. Washington Ave.
Walnut Grove, MO 65770
(417) 994-2522
