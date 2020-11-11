Mitzie Lea (Johnson) Whitehead
Ash Grove - Mitzie Lea (Johnson) Whitehead, of Ash Grove, Mo., peacefully passed away on November 8, 2020, in Springfield, Mo., following a brief illness.
Mitzie was born in Springfield to Wesley and Leona Johnson on August 30, 1949. Although she grew up in Halltown, Mo., Mitzie attended high school in Miller, Mo., and graduated in 1967. She married Orvil Ray Whitehead the same year. She was baptized in childhood at Halltown Baptist Church and remained a lifelong Christian.
After being a homemaker for years while her kids were young, Mitzie was employed at Cox Health Systems for 22 years, first as a Pharmacy Technician and then in the offices of Cox Pediatric Center where she found many friends and was able to help children and families - always near and dear to her heart. She also volunteered her time at a community thrift store in Ash Grove.
Mitzie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, thrifting, reading, and being outdoors. She never met a stranger and loved to shower family and friends with warmth and hospitality. She was always ready to share a smile, a hug, a glass of tea and a visit.
Mitzie is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Leona; and her husband of 45 years, Orvil Ray.
She is survived by her sister Dixie (Larry) Cockrum of Williamsburg, Kentucky; daughter Kim (Anthony) Wheeler of Branson, Mo.; son Keith (Dusty) Whitehead of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren Phillip (Nikki), Brittany, Claire, Julia and Kaiti; two great-grandsons Ryder and Ray, nephews, nieces, and many extended family members and close friends.
A celebration of Mitzie's life will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 12:30 -2:30 p.m., at the Round Barn at Clear Creek in Ash Grove, Mo. This location was chosen to allow family and friends to move about more comfortably in these unprecedented times. The family also requests those in attendance wear face coverings. They fully understand that not everyone is comfortable attending at this time; condolences may be left in Mitzie's online guestbook at www.wilsongriffin.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House of the Ozarks (https://rmhcozarks.org/donate/
), CASA of Southwest Missouri (https://casaswmo.org/support-casa/donate.html
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now
)
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the many family and friends for their support in her final days.
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove.