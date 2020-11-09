Mona Lee Harris LuceSpringfield - Mona Lee Harris Luce left this life on November 6th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She came into this world on the 26th of May 1927, in Kansas City, Kansas, the only child of Ellis Olin Harris and Jessie Lee Snodgrass. Mona spent her childhood in the Kansas City area attending public schools there. While attending Paseo High School, she met Bill Luce. They would wed and happily spend the next 72 years of their lives together. After graduating from Paseo High, she attended William Jewell College for two years and married Bill in 1948. Their first home was the student apartments at Central Baptist Theological Seminary. After seminary, Mona and Bill pastored rural churches in Missouri and Kansas. In 1952, when the Korean War broke out, Bill was commissioned a 1st lieutenant in the United States Air Force. This would be the beginning of years of adventure and travel. Bill's assignments took them to Air Bases in various parts of the country and overseas assignments in Guam and North Africa, which included extensive travel to Japan and Europe. Mona completed her undergraduate degree, majoring in art and minoring in philosophy at Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was especially proud of her high grades in German, as she had never studied a foreign language before. Mona had a great appreciation of color and was innately talented in art and loved visiting galleries and admiring the work of the great artists. She was known to break into song mid-conversation. Mona was a great and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family deeply and was deeply loved by them. Mona was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Huguenot Society of America and was proud of being a descendent of the great Puritan family that founded Guilford, Connecticut. Mona loved to travel. She saw beauty where others did not. Flowers, plants and trees were her passion. At one time she had forty different rose bushes which she proudly tended with great care. Up until her last days, she was interested in politics and world affairs. Mona was a devout Christian and was engaged in church life and affairs all her years. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Springfield, Missouri. Mona is survived by her loving husband, Bill Luce; son Dr. Mark David Luce, wife Janice; daughter Carolyn Beth Reeder husband Scot; son Paul Joseph Luce and son Andrew Lee Luce; grandchildren Matthew David Luce, wife Christy; Joshua Aaron Rogers; William Andrew Benjamin Luce, wife Shelly; and Emily Jane Kahn, husband Tyler; great-grandchildren Jada Lee Luce, Mason David Luce, and Ayiden Braxten Luce. The family wishes to hold a memorial service at a later date so all her family and friends can properly gather to celebrate her life.