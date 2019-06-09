|
Monika Patricia Gold
Reeds - Monika Patricia Gold, age 55, of Reeds, Missouri, passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Altru Health Systems in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She was born October 14, 1963, in Manheim Germany, the daughter of Richard and Monika (Eck) Renner.
Monika was a loving wife and mother who truly loved all animals, especially horses. She was a true friend to so many. She was a 1981 graduate of McAuley High School in Joplin, Missouri and was a wonderful homemaker and attended Harvest Community Church in Avilla, Missouri. She will be truly missed.
On November 22, 1996, she married Reese Gold, in Springfield, Missouri.
Monika is survived by her husband of 22 years, Reese; three daughters, Randi Beal and her husband, Tim, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Rachel Gold and Sydney Gold, of Reeds, Missouri; one son, Tony Witt of Pierce City, Missouri; granddaughter, Emma Beal of Grand Forks, North Dakota; her mother, Monika Renner of Joplin, Missouri; one brother, Richard Renner of Carl Junction, Missouri and her paternal grandmother, Hazel Renner of Lebanon, Missouri.
Monika was preceded in death by her father, Richard, maternal grandmother, Maria Eck and paternal grandfather, Herbert Renner.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Williams Funeral Home in Marionville, Missouri.
Online condolences may be shard at www.WilliamsFuneralHomeMo.com.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019