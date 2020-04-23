|
Monique Davis
Springfield - Monique Louse Davis, 71, Springfield, MO, passed away on April 21, 2020 following a long illness.
She was born February 7, 1949 in Long Beach, CA. She was a graduate of Aurora High School and attended Springfield Beauty Academy. She worked as a hair stylist and later in the health care field. She was interested in the study of gemstones and the legend surrounding some of them. She enjoyed movies, music, yard sales and, most of all the time that she spent with her beloved companion animals' overs the years,
Although she was home bound during the last part of her life, she greatly enjoyed the company of the people who came into her home, Monique made friends easily due to her kind and generous nature. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny Earl and Allie Mae Mahaffey of Aurora, MO; brother-in-law, Thomas Stroud of Springfield, MO; half brother, Bill Carver of Las Cruces, NM; half-sister, Carolyn Moore of Clifford ND; and her second family, Jesse and Roberta Van Zandt and John Van Zandt of Springfield, MO.
She is survived by her sister, Mauna Loa Stand, as well as Jane Van Zandt and Bill Fields of Springfield, MO; half-brother, Mark Carver, Kimberly Caver, Leslie Carver of Las Cruces, NM; and several very good friends.
A graveside service will be held at Reed Cemetery in Halfway, MO under the direction of Butler Funeral Home of Bolivar, MO
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020