Services
Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home Inc
303 S Jefferson Ave
Aurora, MO 65605
(417) 678-2144
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home Inc
303 S Jefferson Ave
Aurora, MO 65605
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home Inc
303 S Jefferson Ave
Aurora, MO 65605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morna Kimberling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morna Grace Kimberling


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morna Grace Kimberling Obituary
Morna Grace Kimberling, age 93, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Republic Nursing and Rehab in Republic, Missouri. She was born July 2, 1926, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Velma (Rudolph) Wineman.

Morna was a 1945 graduate of Central Heights High School in Mason City, Iowa. After high school she worked for two years at the FBI in Washington, DC. While there she saw a list of names of service men who would like to receive mail. Morna picked Paul Odell Kimberling from that list because she liked his name. After writing to each other for a year they met, dated and then married on March 5, 1947, in Mason City, Iowa. Morna traveled the world with her husband moving 15 times. After Paul retired from the military they bought the Cardinal Hill, Gas, Bait and Tackle Shop near Cape Fair, Missouri. They sold the business in 1978 and moved to Aurora, Missouri. Morna was a driver for Meals on Wheels till she was 83, she also was on the board of the Byron E. Taylor Christian Service Center and a member of the Aurora Community of Christ Church. Other than serving others Morna's favorite passion was traveling the world, including Greece, Germany, Israel, Jordon, Hawaii, Panama, Alaska and the Caribbean.

Paul preceded her in death on December 2, 1987.

Morna is survived by her two sons, Paul (Kim) Kimberling and his wife, Stacey, of West Plains, Missouri and Kevin Kimberling and his wife, Kathy, of Aurora; one brother, Ralph Wineman, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; five grandchildren, Bobbie J. Kimberling of Republic, Missouri, Ashley Casad and her husband, Cameron, of Baltimore, Maryland, Amber Kimberling of Moore, Oklahoma, Adam and Nathan Kimberling, both of Aurora; three great-grandchildren, Kate Wooderson of Republic, Sam Wooderson of Bolivar, Missouri and Merritt Grace Casad of Baltimore; one daughter-in-law, Susan Apperson of Moore, Oklahoma and two sisters-in-law, Nancy and Ruby Wineman of Mason City, Iowa.

Morna was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Velma, husband, Paul, daughter, Diana Kimberling, son, Raymond Kimberling and two brothers, Elmer and Dick Wineman.

A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora.

Memorial donations may be payable to the Aurora Community of Christ Church, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at

www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now