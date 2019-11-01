|
Rev. Murray Ralph Buschert
Springfield - Rev. Murray Ralph Buschert, age 79, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at Cox Medical Center South.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara of the home, two sons, Jason Lee Buschert of Springfield and Chad Michael Buschert and wife Tressa, of Nashville, TN; four grandsons, Tyler, Ryan, Matthew, and Michael; all of Springfield; one brother, Rev. John Buschert and wife Wilma; one sister, Ruthann and husband Rev. Everett Forner; and a host of family and friends.
A celebration of Rev. Buschert's life will be held at 2:30 pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 3111 Battlefield Rd Springfield, MO 65804, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm at the church. Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019