Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Second Baptist Church,
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Second Baptist Church,
3111 Battlefield Rd
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Murray Buschert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Murray Ralph Buschert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Murray Ralph Buschert Obituary
Rev. Murray Ralph Buschert

Springfield - Rev. Murray Ralph Buschert, age 79, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at Cox Medical Center South.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara of the home, two sons, Jason Lee Buschert of Springfield and Chad Michael Buschert and wife Tressa, of Nashville, TN; four grandsons, Tyler, Ryan, Matthew, and Michael; all of Springfield; one brother, Rev. John Buschert and wife Wilma; one sister, Ruthann and husband Rev. Everett Forner; and a host of family and friends.

A celebration of Rev. Buschert's life will be held at 2:30 pm, Monday, November 4, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 3111 Battlefield Rd Springfield, MO 65804, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm at the church. Funeral services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Murray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -