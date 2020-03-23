|
Myra J. Houge
Springfield - Myra J Houge of Springfield, Missouri was born September 12, 1943 to Bert and Jane Montgomery also of Springfield and passed from this life on March 19, 2020.
Myra was raised in Springfield, attending public school at Rountree, Jarrett, and Parkview, continuing on with college at Southwest Missouri State College (MSU).
In 1965, she married Larry Houge, also of Springfield and lovingly raised their family of two sons, Scott and Todd, spending time in both Springfield and at Table Rock Lake with family and friends.
Myra was dedicated to her community and provided support to many local organizations through volunteer work, serving on committees/boards, and other contributions for most of her life. Some of her favorite causes included Ozarks Public Television, Dickerson Park Zoo, the YWCA, the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, Junior League and Camp Fire. She also valued the lifelong friendships she built through this service.
Additionally, we would like everyone to remember Myra and Larry and their generosity during the holidays to share through decorations and celebration. This was very important to the family and particularly strong during Christmas and Halloween, but all holidays were well represented.
She loved life and her relationships with her family and friends. She was always up for an adventure and enjoyed a good laugh or practical joke.
Because of the situation our global community is currently experiencing, we ask that you please share your thoughts and memories in the online guest book at www.gormanscharpf.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for those most affected by the current pandemic or other .
We look forward to sharing memories when we next cross paths and will continue to evaluate the situation for a future service to celebrate her life.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020