Myra Lee Rutledge Clark
Springfield - Myra Lee Rutledge Clark, 86, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born June 30, 1933 to Lyman and Creasy Rutledge in Williamsville, MO. Myra married the love of her life, her "Buddy", Paul Clark, January 10, 1951. They had three children together, whom they dedicated their life and love: Karen Davis (James), Richmond, VA; Gloria Roling, Springfield, MO; Richard Clark (Diane), St. Louis, MO. In addition to their children, they shared 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Myra had a remarkable talent of making each of her grandchildren feel as if they were the most favorite.
Myra, alongside her husband Buddy, owned and managed the Clark's Garage and Clark's Lockshop. She also was a dedicated bookkeeper for several years at Parker Oil Company.
Most know Myra for her caring, generous heart and willingness to help others tirelessly. Just as she and Buddy worked hard, they also spent many hours with friends square dancing. They also gave to the community in which they lived through church, youth activities, and being of service to others.
Myra was preceded in death by her sisters, Eloise, Marilyn, Norene, and Carolyn, with whom she spent many hours sharing stories and laughs, and brother, John, as well as her parents, all whom she deeply cherished. Myra also had deep relationships with her sisters and brothers-in-law, who were not only family but also close friends. Several have preceded her in death, but surviving is Loretta, Delores, and Beulah. Myra will be joining her favorite dance partner and loving spouse, Buddy, who also preceded her in death in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lost and Found Grief Center, 1555 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65804, or -Greater MO Chapter, 3645 South Ave., Springfield, MO 65807, or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2200 W. Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807.
Services will be at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 19 to May 24, 2020