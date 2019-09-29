|
|
Myrna S. Foster
Pleasant Hope - Myrna S. Foster, 84, of Pleasant Hope passed away Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at Birch Pointe Health & Rehabilitation in Springfield.
Myrna was born August 15, 1935 in Nashville, Tennessee to T.F. & Pauline (Storey) Sweeney. She graduated from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee in 1957 with a bachelor's degree in biology and taught high school biology for 31 years in Elko, Nevada. Myrna was a member of the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honor Society, Our Ladies Rosary Makers in Louisville, Kentucky, and Legion of Mary at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield, MO where she was a member for many years.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert E. Foster, Jr., her three Boston Terriers, Mugsy, Binky & Toby. She is survived by her two sisters, Tolline "Cookie" Gallagher (Dave) of Aurora, Colorado, and Paulette Clemons of Franklin, Tennessee; her dear friend Linda Highfill of Springfield; her nieces and nephew, Tammy, Lizbeth, and Chris; her great nieces, nephews, friends, and her rescue dog Bug.
Funeral mass will be at 10 am Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Karl Barmann, OSB celebrant. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Conception Abbey.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019