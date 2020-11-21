1/1
Myron A. "Mike" Zastrow
Myron A. "Mike" Zastrow

Myron A. "Mike" Zastrow passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Merrill, WI he was the eldest child of five. Mike grew up on a farm and had a strong work ethic and desire to help others. This desire, and his growing interest in the Bible, led him to Lutheran Seminary. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and Theological degrees from Concordia Seminary in St Louis, MO. Mike married Karen Desens in 1961, had five children, and pastored churches in Milwaukee, WI; Lake City, IA; and New Orleans, LA. After full-time ministry, he worked in the oil fields and in sales with Western-Southern. He moved to Springfield in 2005, where he worked at Prime Trucking until age 84. Mike is survived by three of his four siblings, four of his five children, 13 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Mike always had a smile on his face, personal stories and life lessons to tell, a quirky sense of humor, a childlike sense of wonder in creation, and was a great listener and steward of God. Psalms 23: 1 sums up his outlook on life: The Lord is my shepherd; I have EVERYTHING I need.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
