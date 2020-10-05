1/1
Myron Cousins
Myron Cousins

Springfield - Myron Cousins, son of Irvin and Nola Cousins, died on October 2, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born on December 11, 1925. He moved with his wife, Betty, to Springfield in 1957. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone. He spent most summers doing his greatest joy - fishing with his family in Ontario, Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; son, Steve and grandson, Cameron.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Betty and daughter, Pam.

Myron knew no strangers. A friend never needed to ask for help twice. He is now reunited with his boys.

Due to Covid-19, only Graveside Services will be held at Holland Cemetery on Hwy 125 in Rogersville, MO at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

Betty and Pam want to thank the MO Veterans Home for lovingly caring for Myron the past 8 months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your favorite charity.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
