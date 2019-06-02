Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Republic - NADINE KELLEY of Republic Mo, passed away at the age of 85 peacefully in her home on May 30, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1934 in Kansas, the daughter of Hobart and Martha Swink.

Nadine shared her love of old cars with her husband Dave and was a long time member of the Springfield Vintage Motor club where for several years she did their newsletter and was the Sunshine Lady. She was preceded in death by her husband Dave; two sons Patrick and Michael; and a hosts of aunts, uncles and. Cousins. She is survived by her three children, Deborah, Kevin and his wife Mary, and Sharon; two grandchildren Megan and Patrick and his wife Sam; one sister Berniece; a brother Siegel and his wife Helen; and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 3:00pm at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic, Missouri. Memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences made at www.meadorsfumeralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019
