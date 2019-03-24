Services
Cremations of the Ozarks
130 Industrial Park
Hollister, MO 65672
417-544-0218
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn North Memorial Gardens
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nan Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nan Mitchell


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nan Mitchell Obituary
Nan Mitchell

Branson West, MO - "Nan" Jane Mitchell, age 94, of Branson West, Missouri, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, friends, and animals on March 15, 2019. Nan was born August 5, 1924, in Aurora, Missouri, the daughter of Jack and Eva (Moses) Flourney.

After World War II, Harry Mitchell, of Good Hope, Missouri, romanced Nan at the Riverside Inn, Ozark Missouri. After marriage,they began their life together in Gallatin, Missouri, where they had their two children, Lynn and Marlene.

They began their lives as restauranteurs with the opening of Mitch's Café, in Gallatin. In 1954, the family moved to Springfield, Missouri and opened Mitchell's Café on the corner of Glenstone and St. Louis Street, which they operated until 1974. Nan continued her career as a restauranteur until her retirement in 1994.

Nan's many passions included being a skilled seamstress, an avid reader and an excellent chef. Nan's biggest joy was hosting her friends and family in her home. Her favorite saying was "As long as you look good; that is all that matters."

Nan is survived by her children Lynn D. Mitchell and Marlene M. Mitchell of Branson West, Missouri; granddaughter Jenny Mitchell and great-granddaughter, Anna Schumaker of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eva Flournoy, her husband Harry Mitchell, and her brothers Joe Flourney and Tom Flourney.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Greenlawn North Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Missouri. Following services there will be a reception at 5:00 pm at Stonebridge Village Clubhouse, in Branson West, Missouri, all friends and family are welcome to join in remembering the long life of this amazing mother, grandmother and friend. Memorial contributions in memory of Nan may be made at your local Humane Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationoftheozarks.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now