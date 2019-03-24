|
Nan Mitchell
Branson West, MO - "Nan" Jane Mitchell, age 94, of Branson West, Missouri, passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, friends, and animals on March 15, 2019. Nan was born August 5, 1924, in Aurora, Missouri, the daughter of Jack and Eva (Moses) Flourney.
After World War II, Harry Mitchell, of Good Hope, Missouri, romanced Nan at the Riverside Inn, Ozark Missouri. After marriage,they began their life together in Gallatin, Missouri, where they had their two children, Lynn and Marlene.
They began their lives as restauranteurs with the opening of Mitch's Café, in Gallatin. In 1954, the family moved to Springfield, Missouri and opened Mitchell's Café on the corner of Glenstone and St. Louis Street, which they operated until 1974. Nan continued her career as a restauranteur until her retirement in 1994.
Nan's many passions included being a skilled seamstress, an avid reader and an excellent chef. Nan's biggest joy was hosting her friends and family in her home. Her favorite saying was "As long as you look good; that is all that matters."
Nan is survived by her children Lynn D. Mitchell and Marlene M. Mitchell of Branson West, Missouri; granddaughter Jenny Mitchell and great-granddaughter, Anna Schumaker of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eva Flournoy, her husband Harry Mitchell, and her brothers Joe Flourney and Tom Flourney.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Greenlawn North Memorial Gardens in Springfield, Missouri. Following services there will be a reception at 5:00 pm at Stonebridge Village Clubhouse, in Branson West, Missouri, all friends and family are welcome to join in remembering the long life of this amazing mother, grandmother and friend. Memorial contributions in memory of Nan may be made at your local Humane Society. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationoftheozarks.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019