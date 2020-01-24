|
|
Nancy Alice Anderson
Springfield - Nancy Anderson "Grammy" went on to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020 with family by her bedside. She lived every day to the fullest, and continued to be engaged daily in her family's lives until the final moments of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Anderson, and is survived by her 5 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all feel a hole in their heart from her absence in their lives. Her legacy was teaching us how to love and how to say goodbye.
Viewing will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 5-7pm at Greenlawn North. Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10am. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Cemetery in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020