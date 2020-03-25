Services
Nancy Carol Robinson Meece

Nancy Carol Robinson Meece Obituary
Nancy Carol Robinson Meece

Springfield - Nancy Carol Robinson Meece, 69, of Springfield MO., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Springfield.

She is survived by husband Donald Meece, daughters Angelia Sheets and Laura Cook, 4 step- children Colleen, Irene, Michael, David, grandchildren, sisters Argan Fulcher, Arleta Cornelius, and brother Stacy Robinson.

Nancy was an active member of her church and lived her life to serve her Lord. The family would like to thank everyone who helped her during her final days.

In lieu of a service, Nancy's ashes will be shared among family and include a memorial gathering and addition to the soil at her late son, Jeff Oehrlein's grave site.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
