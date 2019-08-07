Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Hermitage, MO
Vigil
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Hermitage, MO
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Hermitage, MO
1928 - 2019
Nancy J. Kessinger Obituary
Nancy J. Kessinger

Springfield - Nancy J. Kessinger, 91 of Springfield, Missouri departed this life on August 4, 2019. Nancy was born on June 19, 1928 in St. Louis, Mo. to Clyde and Bea Leach. On 12/27/1947, she married Raymond E Kessinger and to this union, three daughters were born. Raymond and their oldest daughter, Sue Ann preceded Nancy in death, along with her brother Richard M Leach.

Surviving are daughters, Kathi Kessinger, Springfield, MO, Jenny (David) Shelton, Bolivar, MO; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister Patricia White, Peoria, Illinois, and Jane (Oliver)Wenneborg of Scottsdale, Az in addition to a host of nieces and nephews. Raymond and Nancy had farmed in the Waggoner Community for many years before moving to Lake Pomme de Terre in 1971 to own and operate Goody's Resort.

Nancy's family would like to thank Dr. Theresa Olsen for many years of tender loving care.

A visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. with a vigil service to begin at 6 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Hermitage, MO at 24798 MO-254. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Hermitage, MO at 24798 MO-254. Burial will be at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery Virden, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the .

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
