Nancy J. Metz


1939 - 2020
Springfield - Nancy Metz was born September 29, 1939, and passed away February 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Leta and Aubry Chastain, and a sister, Janice Houk. Nancy graduated from what is now Central High School in Springfield, and later went back to school to follow her passion to become a nurse. She then worked in Endoscopy most of her career. She loved nursing, and was loved and appreciated by those she served. Nancy is survived by her children Lonnie (Barb) Marshall, Melanie (Marty) Lorance, Kevin Marshall, Barry (Beth) Marshall, Michelle Alexander, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Her children are very grateful for her love, and the sacrifices she made on their behalf. She was deeply loved, and will be sorely missed.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
