Nancy Jacquelin Baldwin
Springfield - Nancy (Dunaway) Baldwin, age 89 of Springfield, MO went home to The Lord on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Nevada Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Springfield, MO on July 10,1930 to parents Herman and Mabel Dunaway. Nancy was the youngest of 8 children; she had three brothers and four sisters. She united in marriage with Robert Liggett in September 1962. To this union two daughters were born; Elizabeth and Patricia. In 1991 Nancy was wed to Richard Ferrell who preceded her in death in 1996. Nancy and Chester Baldwin were united in marriage in 2002, he preceded her in death in 2018. She enjoyed spending time with her family, solving crossword puzzles and reading. She was known to be an excellent cook, having a great sense of humor, and being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Mabel Dunaway, siblings; Herman Jr., Betty Jo, Peggy, Doris Rayle, Thomas, Robert, and Mary Vincent, and one grandchild Alexandria Hendrix.
Survivors include her two daughters; Elizabeth Belt (Bryan) and Patti Hendrix (Jeff), five grandchildren; Megan Craig (Jeff), Michael Belt, Sarah Preston (Alex), Katherine Belt, and Abigail Villegas (Jaime).two great-grandchildren; Annabel and Avery Craig, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m on November 8, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, at 441 West Battlefield, Springfield, MO. Burial to follow at Maple Park Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019