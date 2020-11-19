Nancy Jane Turner HicksSpringfield - Nancy Jane Turner Hicks, 78, peacefully left her earthly home on November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Louise (Ross) Turner, two sisters, Debbie (Turner) Lambeth and Mary (Turner) Hemanski. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Clarence Hicks of Springfield, MO; sister and brother-in-law, Jimmy Lou (Turner) and Don Wright of Columbia, MO; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vickie (Hicks) and David Nelson of Springfield, MO. She is also survived by a nephew Bradley Nelson of Springfield; and many precious nieces and nephews; and a multitude of treasured friends. Nancy was born on December 18, 1941 in Springfield, MO and was the first graduating class to attend all four years of Parkview High School. After graduation, she worked many years at Heer's Department store in Springfield, where she met the love of her life, Clarence Hicks. They were married on July 30, 1966 and lived the first years of their marriage in Springfield, where they owned and operated C and H Heating and Air. In 1980, Nancy and Clarence moved to Florida, where they spent the next several years developing numerous RV parks. After selling their parks, they maintained a home in Lakeland, FL as well as a home in Springfield, MO, and Nancy enjoyed spending winters in the warm Florida climate. She loved the Lord and served Him from childhood. She was active in church for many years, singing in the choir at various churches and serving as a greeter for Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield, where she maintained her membership. Nancy will be missed ball all who knew her, but her greatest desire was for them to know that she will see all her loved ones again and spend eternity with them on the other side of Heaven's gate.A celebration of Nancy's life will be at 11:00 am, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South with a visitation from 10-11 am. Interment will be at Maple Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requested that donations be given to Gideons International; PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37124-0800.