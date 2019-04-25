|
Nancy K. Brazeal, 71 years old, passed away on April 11, 2019 in Granbury, TX. She was born on November 23, 1947 in Springfield, MO. Nancy spent the last 14 years residing in Granbury. Following graduation from Drury College in Springfield, she began a 30+ year career in the Railroad business. Nancy started with Frisco in Springfield and ended with BNSF in Ft. Worth - retiring in 2005. Nancy had a passion for travelling; she traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally, including Europe, Egypt, Asia, and Australia. Land, sea and air, she did it all many times.
Born the only girl, with four brothers, Nancy developed a quick wit and was able to hold her own. Nancy had an entertaining personality and was enjoyed by all who knew and loved her.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents, John Burnett, Sr. and Gloria; and a brother, Gary. She is survived by brothers: John, of Prescott, AZ; Randall (Susan), of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Greg (Judy), of New Braunfels, TX; nieces, Angela (Dan) of San Antonio, TX and Arielle, of Miami, FL; she is also survived by many cousins.
The family would like to thank Linda Martinez, Exec. Director and the staff at The Oaks of Granbury for their compassionate care over the last 5 weeks of Nancy's life. Nancy's cremated remains will be interred at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019