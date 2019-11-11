Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc.
Nancy K. Ipock

Nancy K. Ipock Obituary
Nancy K. Ipock

Springfield, MO - Nancy K. Ipock (Childress), 89, of Springfield, passed away on November 9th, 2019 after a long and fulfilling life.

She was born on October 22, 1930 in Diggins, Missouri to Ollie Ethel Childress (Shelton) and George Annos Childress. Nancy married Rex Ipock on October 6, 1951, and celebrated 55 years of a loving marriage. She taught Home Economics for many years at Parkview High school and was a favorite among her students. She loved to bake and was an accomplished artist with many of her paintings gracing the homes of her friends and family. Nancy was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Ipock, and siblings; Jean Childress, Robert Childress and her parents.

Nancy is survived by her children; Sandy Ipock of Springfield and Rexanna Ipock-Brown and husband Gregory Brown of Columbia, MO. She is also survived by many long-term friends who were her family, including Janice and Laura Pearson as well as Bernie and Norma Eckholm; and many other cherished family members.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Marshfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Safe to Sleep, Council of Churches, PO Box 3947, Springfield, MO 65808 or ccozarks.org, or to Castaway Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.), P.O. Box 215, Aurora, MO 65605, or www.carerescue.org.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
