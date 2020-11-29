Nancy Kay Adler



Springfield - Nancy Adler passed away peacefully November 23, 2020. She was born May 29,1934, in Springfield, MO, to Paul and Fannie Durham. Nancy graduated from Willard High School and had the honor of being their very first Horse Show Queen.



After graduation, Nancy worked at the Greene County Courthouse. She loved to reminisce about her days there.



In 1957, after a six week courtship, Nancy married the love of her life, Derold Adler. During their 59 year marriage, they traveled extensively with Derold's career in the Air Force, before retiring and building their home in Springfield.



Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, and the ultimate homemaker. A gifted seamstress and cook, she put love into everything she touched.



Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Paul & Fannie Durham, her husband, Derold Adler, and her brother, Clyde Durham, whom she adored.



Nancy is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Bob) Avery of Sevierville, Tennessee, Karen (Loren) Cummins of Nixa, MO, and Tracy (Bryan) Bevel of Springfield, MO, nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her half brother Mike (Karen) Durham, her half sister Katherine (Dennis) Williams, her cousins Darlene "Fannie" Aaron, and David (Barbara) Durham, as well as many nieces and nephews.



We would like to give a special thanks to Mom's caretaker and friend, Cindy Rash, who always put a smile on her face. Also, we want to extend our appreciation to the kind staff at Arbors at Lakewood for their compassionate care of Mom.



Visitation will be held at Greenlawn South at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 4th, with graveside services following at 2:00 pm in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.









