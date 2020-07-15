1/1
Nancy L. Hedges
1945 - 2020
Nancy L. Hedges

Springfield - Nancy Louise Hedges, 75, of Springfield, MO, passed away July 9, 2020. She was born April 2, 1945, in Springfield, MO, to William and Georgia Hedges.

Nancy was a leader, outdoor trainer, and eventually worked for Southwestern Connecticut Girl Scouts Council for over thirty years. For her tireless efforts she received the "Robert's Outdoor Education Award," received a commemorative brick in her name on the pathway to the new program building at Camp Candlewood, and received the Southwest Connecticut Girls Scout Council "Thanks Badge" for her work as an extraordinary trainer and volunteer.

Nancy was a nature enthusiast, and environmentalist, and enjoyed taking time to enjoy the ocean off of the Cape in Rhode Island and in Puerto Vallarta. Her compassionate nature led her to be a staunch human rights advocate. Beyond that her hobbies include perusing antiques, her Bunco group, and Hospitality group.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Georgia Hedges; and her sister, Harriet Smith.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Bill Hedges; children, Jaqueline Combs and Todd Jarvis; and grandchildren, Joshua Combs and Susanna Combs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, or the Girl Scouts of the USA.






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
