|
|
Nancy Rado Dygert
Branson - Nancy Rado Dygert, 64, of Branson, MO left the confines of her earthly body and peacefully entered into the arms of her heavenly Father on Thursday, August 1, 2019 while in the comfort of her home. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 11am at First Presbyterian Church, Branson, MO (420 W. Main Street) followed by a reception downstairs. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Nancy was born on March 1, 1955 in Cleveland, OH to Richard Rado and Laura Rado. Her heavenly reunion included her parents as well as beloved brother David Rado and stepfather Jim Mitchell.
She is survived by her husband Alan Dygert; son Scott Dygert (Jessy Wagner & Judah); son Keith (& Chelsea) Dygert; grandson Brody; sister Sandi (& Rick) Good; sister Sally Duval (& Mark Clark); stepsister Mary Mitchell; best friend Lindsey Sullivan; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Each one had a special place in her heart and her love will continue to live on through them.
Nancy had a passion for life and enjoyed it fully. She treasured her family and loved spending time with them. Nancy loved to fill her home with friends and laughter. She was the ultimate hostess who had a wonderful way of making everyone feel welcome. Her optimistic outlook and sunny disposition were evident in the joyful way she served others and her community. Nancy traveled extensively, as well as enjoyed fine foods and playing her harp.
Nancy began her musical training at age 5 on the piano, then began harp studies at the age of 10. She studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music during high school before attending Bowling Green State University of Ohio under the harp instruction of Ruth Inglefield. She furthered her harp education with master harp classes with Professor Emeritus Pierre Jamet of the Paris Conservatory of Music. Nancy moved to Los Angeles where she served as the salon harpist for the Salvi Harp Company of Italy. She spent fourteen years as a freelance harpist in the Los Angeles and Orange County area performing with orchestras, opera companies and churches. For seven years, Nancy was the harpist for the Crystal Cathedral Hour of Power, which was televised world-wide.
In 1992, the Dygerts moved to the Branson area where Nancy performed with Wayne Newton, Tony Orlando, John Tesh and Dino Kartsonakis. In the mid-1990's, Nancy was the brainchild behind the Classics on the Lake series, showcasing many of the classically trained musicians in the area. Additionally, she was the founder of the White River Trio which performed throughout southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas. She was an avid supporter of the Taneycomo Festival Orchestra, with which she performed on occasion, and was principal harpist for the Springfield Symphony from 2001 to 2007. Nancy also maintained a private harp studio where she taught and met with clients.
For 20 years, Nancy taught music in the Branson public school system, beginning with kindergarten and later, first, second and third grade at the Cedar Ridge campus. She will be fondly remembered as "Mrs. Dygert" to the thousands of students who adored her.
Nancy was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, Branson, where she served as an Elder and on various ministry teams including the pastoral search team that brought in the current pastor. She also belonged to PEO chapter MX, which she helped develop and served in many leadership roles.
Nancy lived her life to the fullest with dynamic purpose, devotion to the Lord, and vibrant joy. Her warm presence, sincere smile and contagious laugh will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
In memory of Nancy, donations may be made to the following organizations: P.E.O. sisterhood for project scholarships C/O chapter MX Marty Sheppard - corresponding secretary, 106 Whispering Oaks Ln., Branson, MO 65616; American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631, abta.org; First Presbyterian Church (piano fund) 420 W. Main St. Branson, MO 65616, Newfpcbranson.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 25, 2019