Naomi R. Hunnell
Naomi R. Hunnell

Nixa - Naomi Ruth Hunnell was born February 10th 1928 and left us on September 24th , 2020. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Jerry, her daughters Theresa Appleby and husband Mike, Becky Smith and husband Steve, Lisa Hunnell and Tom Dugan. Grandma Na was blessed with (6) grandchildren and (10) great grandchildren

As per mother's request a private family service will be held under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.

The family would like to thank our friends from the Waterford and their many friends at Lakewood Assisted Living and Intrepid Hospice for all the prayers and kindness towards our parents. Dad would appreciate your cards and prayers






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
