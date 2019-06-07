|
|
Natalie Ann (Seboldt) Wehrman
Lockwood - Rejoicing in Christ's gift of salvation and the promise of eternal life in heaven, Natalie Ann (Seboldt) Wehrman, age 91, died on June 5, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1928 in Springfield, MO to William and Isabel Seboldt, and was baptized, confirmed, and married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield.
Natalie graduated from Springfield High School in 1946, from Springfield Teacher College (now MSU) in 1950, and also took courses at Concordia Teacher's College in Seward, Nebraska. She married Harlan Henry Wehrman in 1952 and moved to Lockwood, MO where she taught business at Lockwood High School, was organist and choir director at Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 50 years, and gave private music lessons to over 700 students.
She and Harlan gave their five children a firm foundation in the Christian faith, instilled in them a strong work ethic, taught them to be responsible community leaders, attended all their sporting events and musical concerts, and gave them music, laughter, math skills, pinochle, and a love of travel. Her grandchildren will always remember the pride she showed in their accomplishments, her strong voice, passion for her church, hospitality to everyone, and her famous deviled eggs! Many will remember Natalie for the many cards she sent sealed with fun stickers.
Natalie was very active in the community volunteering her time and leadership to the American Legion Auxiliary, 4-H, Lockwood High School, Meals on Wheels, Good Shepherd Nursing Home, LWML, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, AAL/Thrivent, and others. For many years she was a frequent contributor to the Lockwood Luminary and Greenfield Vedette. She and Harlan loved to travel, especially enjoying the chance to sing with the Concordia A Cappella Choir on their round-the-world tour in 1974. Other highlights of her life were playing Bach's organ in Germany as well as the organ in the Mormon Tabernacle in Salt Lake City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill, and husband. Survivors include: her children Marcel Maupin (Edmond, OK), Nathan (Kaylyn) Wehrman (Lockwood, MO), Stephanie (Carlo) van Ulft (Springfield, IL), Brian (Susan) Wehrman (Greenfield, MO), and Denise (James) Hennig (Springfield, IL); grandchildren Claire (Seth) Meinzen, Caleb Wehrman (fiancé Jessica Merckling), Sarah Wehrman, Olivia Wehrman, Jessica (Jake) Koch, Angela (Tim) Bahr, Joshua Hennig, and Michelle Hennig (fiancé Andy Schultz); 10 great grandchildren, 1 step granddaughter and family, 12 nieces and nephews and many other relatives.
Visitation with family will be on Pentecost Sunday, June 9th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lockwood, MO from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Organ Fund, Natalie Wehrman Scholarship Fund Concordia University-Nebraska, or American Legion Auxiliary. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader on June 7, 2019