|
|
Nathan Gregory
Nixa - Nathanael "Nathan" Cole Gregory, age 21, of Nixa passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born June 26, 1997 in Springfield to Drew and Cherie (Joy) Gregory. Nathan was raised in Nixa and participated in all kinds of sports all through school. His favorite sport was baseball. He recently coached a Nixa Legion baseball team. He graduated from Nixa High School in 2016. He was very athletic and outgoing. Nathan had a dynamic and a magnetic personality. He loved big and unconditionally and made friends easily. Throughout all of the sports and adventures he took, his list of friends has no end. Nathan was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, weight lifting, hiking, boating, wake boarding and snowboarding. He loved to travel and did so often. His favorite adventure destination was Arkansas. He felt Gods presence when he was enjoying God's creation.
A baseball coach told Nathan to live your life and leave a legacy and wrote it in a Bible that he gave to Nathan. Nathan took that message to heart and passed it on to the younger players he was currently coaching. Nathan inspired others by his love for life. He loved the Lord and was seeking Him. Nathan recently wrote Psalms 62:5 on the chalk board in our Kitchen. Nathan would encourage others to read this verse.
Nathan is survived by his parents; a brother Zach Gregory, his wife Emily of Nixa; his paternal grandparents Ron and Kathy Gregory of Nixa; a maternal grandmother Cheryl Joy of Holdrege, NE; great-grandmother Ruth Stovall of Las Vegas, NV; a nephew Henry Gregory who he adored; aunts and uncles Todd and Melanie Gregory of Nixa, and Dennis and Laura Joy of Springdale, AR; cousins Taylor Gregory and Lexie Gregory of Nixa and Alisha Joy and Ryan Joy of Holdrege, NE.
Nathan is preceded in death by a grandfather Ron Joy; and great-grandmother Ruth Gregory and great-grandfather; Ray Gregory and Gerald Stovall.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday June 20, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Nixa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 in the church. A graveside service will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on June 19, 2019