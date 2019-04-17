Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
Nedra A. Cornell


Springfield - Nedra A. Cornell, age 86, passed on to be with Jesus on April 14, 2019. She was born at home near Lamont, Oklahoma on October 27, 1932.

She is survived by four children, Lola Dyson, Dwight Edwards, Darlene Tucker, and Maurice Harlow; a brother, Arnold Kirby; and five step children, Norris Cornell, Judi Russell, Pam Jones, Patti Stanton, and Mike Cornell.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Meadors Funeral Home, 314 N. Main Ave., Republic, MO 65738. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri Kidney Foundation in care of the funeral home. Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019
