Nena Herndon



Springfield - Nena Herndon, age 92, of Springfield, MO, passed away at 2:00 am on Monday, November 16, 2020 after dealing with health issues for some time. Her last year was spent at Morningside at Chesterfield assisted living where she received wonderful care.



She was a long-time member of Glenstone Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, WMU member, GA and RA leader, Vacation Bible School teacher, and choir member, among many other things. She loved her church and was loved by the members there.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Herndon, who died in 2016 and six of her seven brothers: Kenneth, Wayne, Winzer, Warren, Wesley, and Lesley Doran. She also had a sister, Wretha May, who died in infancy.



She is survived by her children: Bruce (René) of Grapevine, Texas; Lynn (Cindy) of Springfield; and Brenda (Brian) Neuhaus of Columbia, MO. She had eight grandchildren: Aaron (Sonya) Herndon of Towomba, Australia; Mitzi (Brad) Lewis of Springfield; Jessica (Chris) Hill of Ft. Worth, Texas; Kari (Justin) Wyrsch of Springfield; Jessica (Shaun) Lusk of Cedar Park, Texas; Katie (Dwayne) Dean of Bedford, Texas; and Max and Isaac Neuhaus of Columbia.



She is also survived by her brother, Dexter Doran, of Nixa and her sister, Trela Witherspoon, of League City, Texas.



She had twelve great-grandchildren: Addisyn and Kerenza Herndon, Gaige and Gannon Lewis, Aidan, Harper, and Hadley Hill, Azlynn and Maurus Wyrsch, and Leah, Lydia, and Liam Dean. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Nena.



Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Eastlawn Cemetery, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visitation will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glenstone Baptist Church, 413 East Glenstone, Springfield, MO 65802.









