Nicholas "Nick" James Gerard Jacobs
McPherson, KS - Nicholas "Nick" James Gerard Jacobs, 25, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Springfield, MO, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by family at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. He was a barber.
Nick was born on May 21, 1993, in St. Louis, MO, the son of Larry L. and Kelly R. (Carroll) Jacobs. He graduated from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, MO in 2012. He then graduated from 360 Barber College in Wichita.
Survivors include: parents, Larry Jacobs of McPherson, KS and Kelly Jacobs of Joplin, MO; grandmother, Renee Carroll of Overland Park, KS; sister, Kori Laudner (Zach) of Overland Park, KS; brother, Jake Jacobs (Mikaela) of Salina, KS; uncles, Jim Jacobs (Melissa) of Middlebury, IN and Kenny Carroll of Shawnee, KS; aunts, Barbara Wentling (Kyle) of McPherson, KS and Sherri Plemmons (Tim) of Lake of the Ozarks, MO; nephews & niece, Ben, Aiden, & Sophia; and beloved dog, Blu.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Straud B. "Jake" and Marilyn J. Jacobs, and maternal grandfather, James "Jim" J. Carroll.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 4, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Frazier officiating.
Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019