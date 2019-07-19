|
Nicholas Kane O'Brien Barnhart
Springfield - Nicholas Kane O'Brien Barnhart, age 39, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born November 20, 1979, and was a 1998 graduate of Spokane High School. He received a Bachelor of Science Engineering Degree from the University of Missouri, Rolla in 2003. He was employed by FMC Technology, working both in Houston, Texas, and Norway.
Nick loved his family and enjoyed time spent with nieces and nephews, and included family on trips abroad. He loved his music, movies, and had been a competitive runner.
Survivors include: His parents, Eric and Sandra Barnhart, of Spokane, and Kelly O'Brien of Battlefield; a brother, Benjamin O'Brien and Michelle of Nixa; a sister, Ashley Hardcastle and James of Ozark; nieces and nephews, Ian Vela, Alexa Vela, Avery O'Brien, Penelope O'Brien, Elly O'Brien, Julian Hardcastle, and Jayden Hardcastle; grandmothers, Retha Scott of Lebanon, and Faun Barnhart of Spokane; and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Nick was preceded in death by grandfathers, Bill A. Scott, C.W. Barnhart, and Eugene O'Brien, and a grandmother, Elizabeth O'Brien.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Saturday, July 20 at Chestnutridge Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Schupbach Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, July 19, in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader on July 19, 2019