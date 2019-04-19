Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Nicholas "Nikki" McClanahan Obituary
Nicholas "Nikki" McClanahan

Nicholas "Nikki" Patrick McClanahan was born on March 16, 2000. From the moment of his birth, Nicholas was an ongoing testament of God's love, grace, and miracle working power. Although he was faced with many challenges throughout his life, Nicholas persevered through them all, showing the world that God's strength is continually made perfect through our weaknesses. Nicholas grew up in Rogersville, Missouri and loved spending time with his family. Reading books and singing songs brought out his biggest smiles and filled the room with the sound of his laughter. Nicholas brought joy to everyone who knew him and his sweet presence impacted those in his home, classroom, church, and community.

Nicholas went home to be with Jesus on April 15, 2019. He touched many lives by his precious spirit, but none more so than the lives of his family. His memory will live on through his parents, Patrick and Gina McClanahan, as well as his sisters, Sofie and Isabel McClanahan and Layna Branter, and the countless friends and family members who will forever treasure him in their hearts.

A visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home East on Saturday, April 20 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with a Memorial Gathering immediately following.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House in memory of Nicholas.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 19, 2019
