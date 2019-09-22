|
|
Noel Campbell
Forsyth - Noel Smith Campbell, age 79 of Forsyth died September 19, 2019. He was born October 17, 1939 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Roy and Faye (Hackford) Campbell.
Noel retired from Goodyear Tire in Topeka, Kansas in 1991 and moved to Forsyth, Missouri. He was a Taney County Deputy, retiring in 2002. Noel was a member of Forsyth Masonic lodge #453. He said pick out my prettiest picture and post that and write "It was a fine ride. I got to do what I liked best and had a good 43 year marriage."
He is survived by wife Margaret "Peggy" Campbell; two sons, Donald J. Campbell, and Todd A. Campbell (Michelle) Osage Beach, Missouri; five step children, Terry L. Lane, (Debora) Merriden, Kansas, Carmen M. Boulton, Clarksville, Tennessee, Julie D. Cummings, (Leo) Topeka, Kansas, Tracy Boyd, Forsyth, Missouri, Lorraine Jo Bowlin (Raymond) Cedar Creek, Missouri; eleven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
And he knew that we loved him.
A masonic service will be held at Forsyth Masonic Lodge #453 on October 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with lunch afterward.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019