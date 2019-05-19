|
|
Nola DePaoli
Springfield - Nola DePaoli, 90, of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1928 to Rev. Ephriam and Pearl (Jackson) Melton. She was one of 8 children.
Nola was a mother of two, Nicki and Jerome. She received her Doctorate from St. Louis University in Psychology. She worked for many years as a family psychologist at St. John's Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. In 1984 she relocated to Springfield and opened up her own "The Family Therapy Center", which she owned and counseled out of until her retirement in 2012, at the age of 83. Nola loved to help people, garden, art and she loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands and 7 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Nicki and Jerome, 2 grandchildren; Christopher and wife Shannon, and Michael, 3 great grandchildren; Jordan, Jacob and Olivia.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 19, 2019