Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bass Chapel Cemetery Strafford Missouri
8417 N. State HWY 125
Strafford, MO
Nola "Joyce" O'Quinn

Nola "Joyce" O'Quinn Obituary
Nola "Joyce" O'Quinn

Walnut Grove - Joyce O'Quinn 88 passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the Ash Grove Healthcare Facility. Joyce was born October 7, 1930 to John and Velma Dalton in Everton, Missouri.

Joyce loved sewing, painting, baking, making jewelry, crocheting, traveling, writing stories of her childhood days and making people laugh. Joyce in her younger years enjoyed singing on a local radio station.

Joyce is survived by her Husband Ward O'Quinn of Walnut Grove, sons Keith and wife Joyce Bridges of Strafford, Rickie Bridges of Springfield, Ward Jr and Pam O'Quinn of North Carolina, Daughters Tracy Glickman of Springfield, Kim Mirones of California, sisters-in-law Vera Dalton of Ash Grove. Numerous Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents John and Velma Dalton, Sons Eddie and Kelly Bridges, Daughters Kathy Bridges and Tina Lockhart, Brothers Harlan Dalton Johnnie Dalton, Sister Blanche Bench and Granddaughter Melanie Bridges.

Joyce was an active member of Pilgrims Rest Church where she enjoyed fellowship with family and friends.

Graveside Services to be held at Bass Chapel Cemetery Strafford Missouri, 8417 N. State HWY 125 Strafford, Missouri 65757 Monday April 15, 2019 at 11am officiating Dale Brown

We would like to thank the Ash Grove Healthcare Facility, The Nursing staff, and Doctor George Mathews for the excellent care she received.

In lieu of Flowers please make donations to the Ash Grove Healthcare Facility. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
