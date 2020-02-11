Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
(417) 866-5012
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
Funeral service
Following Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
Nora Bowers


1938 - 2020
Nora Bowers Obituary
Nora Belle Bowers, 82, of Springfield, MO passed away on Monday, February10, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on Sunday, January 9, 1938 to Juanita Wright and Claude Prine.

Nora and John E. Bowers were united in marriage on March 30, 1957 in Springfield, MO and to this union two sons were born. She worked in a drapery shop for 20 years.

Nora was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one son Brian Bowers, two brothers Richard and Steve and one sister Claudine.

She is survived by her son Ron Bowers (wife Mary), one sister-in-law June Bowers, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, her angels Dan and Marlena Prine and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, MO 65802 with funeral services to follow at 1 PM. Nora will be laid to rest at the Clear Creek cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
