Norma Holt
Norma Holt

Kimberling City - Norma Holt, Kimberling City, MO, daughter of Charlie and Wiebrie (Lavake) Martin, was born December 27, 1929 in Rogers, AR and departed this life on October 25, 2020 at the age of 90.

Norma had been a resident of the area for twenty-five years, moving here from Springfield, MO. Norma enjoyed being a homemaker, caring for her home and children and later spending time with grandchildren. She also worked in food service at Silver Dollar City for a time. She was a member of our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: son, Alan Holt of Branson, MO; daughter, Donna Eason of Kimberling City, MO; sister, Virginia Robertson of Little Rock, AR; three grandchildren, Matthew Holt and wife, Jennifer of Lenexa, KS, Bryan Holt of Springfield, MO and Andrew Gast of Dallas, TX; one great grandson, Masen Holt of Lenexa, KS; and a host of other family and friends.

Services for Norma will be at a later date. The family has requested donations to Shriners' Children Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Norma.

Cremation was under direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
