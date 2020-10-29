Norma Jean AshRepublic - "Strength and honour are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come" Proverbs 31:25.Norma Jean (Johnson) Ash of Republic, MO, was called home to join the Lord and her family on October 17, 2020.Norma Jean, affectionately known as Grammy was born January 29, 1936 in Douglas County, MO and graduated from Wilder, ID. She retired from the Missouri State University (SMSU) Bookstore after 30 plus years. (GO BEARS!) She enjoyed being outdoors, played softball into her fifties, treasured her trips with family, and taking care of her beloved Chihuahua, Bandit. Every Christmas, Grammy took great pride in turning her home into a pink Victorian Christmas wonderland.Norma Jean is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Miller and husband Terry, Republic, MO; granddaughter, Erika Duckworth and fiancé Chad Strain, Springfield, MO; her faithful fur baby, Bandit, Republic, MO; brother, Lester Johnson and wife Betty, Eagle Rock, MO; sister-in-law, Wanda Johnson, Pomona MO; and brother-in-law, Ernest Venter, Rogersville, MO; along with a host of cherished Nieces, Nephews, and friends. Those that preceded her in passing were her parents, Virgil and Elsie (Smallwood) Johnson; sisters, Velma and husband Claude Clinton, Hester and husband Fred Gooding, Helen Venter, Wilma and husband Norman Pace; and her brother, Claude Johnson.Grammy will be remembered for her strength, bright smile and warm heart. The family would like to give special thanks to Jodi Moore for her loving care, knowledge and friendship. Also, special thank you to everyone at Republic Nursing and Rehab for their kindness and wonderful care this past year.Memorial and Celebration of Life Ceremony to be announced at a later date.