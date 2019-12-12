|
|
Norma Jean (Jeannie) Edwards
Norma Jean (Jeannie) Edwards formerly of Springfield, MO, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Parc Provence in Creve Coeur, MO, after a long illness.
She married Gene Edwards of Lebanon in November 1948, and they moved to Springfield for Gene to finish his undergraduate degree at Southwest Missouri State. Jeannie went to work at the University Library and retired after 15 years of service as a clerk/secretary.
She is survived by her brother, Jan of Lenexa, KS; and her son, Dana (Sharon) of Webster Groves, MO; grandchildren, John (Caitlin) of El Paso, TX, Jacob of San Diego, CA, Jennifer of Webster Groves; and many nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greater MO Chapter of the , or the Missouri State University Foundation, where the Edwards' Family Scholarship was established. If you prefer, please donate to . One of Jeannie's favorite charities was the Salvation Army.
Graveside Service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at Lebanon Cemetery under direction of Shadel's Colonial Chapel.
