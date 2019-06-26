Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Jackson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Jean Jackson Obituary
Norma Jean Jackson

Springfield, Mo. - Norma Jean Jackson 92, Springfield, Mo. passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Hopedale Cottage, Ozark, Mo. after a long illness. She was born in Marshfield, Mo. on October 1, 1926, to George Washington and Essie (Miller) Snider. She was a member of Webster Park Baptist Church. Norma was owner-operator of Jeannie's Beauty Shop, for 35 years. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, David L. Jackson, on May 15, 2019. She is survived by her son, David W. Jackson and his wife Pat, her daughter: Sharon Solscheid and her husband, Paul, five grandchildren: Brook Leonard, Tommie Mailey, Paul David Solscheid, Kristin Perotti and Joseph Solscheid, eight great-grandchildren: Landon Leonard, Jackson Leonard, Easton Leonard, Cody Mailey, Daniel Mailey, Jaden Mailey, Anthony Perotti and Grace Perotti.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. no visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now