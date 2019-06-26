|
Norma Jean Jackson
Springfield, Mo. - Norma Jean Jackson 92, Springfield, Mo. passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Hopedale Cottage, Ozark, Mo. after a long illness. She was born in Marshfield, Mo. on October 1, 1926, to George Washington and Essie (Miller) Snider. She was a member of Webster Park Baptist Church. Norma was owner-operator of Jeannie's Beauty Shop, for 35 years. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, David L. Jackson, on May 15, 2019. She is survived by her son, David W. Jackson and his wife Pat, her daughter: Sharon Solscheid and her husband, Paul, five grandchildren: Brook Leonard, Tommie Mailey, Paul David Solscheid, Kristin Perotti and Joseph Solscheid, eight great-grandchildren: Landon Leonard, Jackson Leonard, Easton Leonard, Cody Mailey, Daniel Mailey, Jaden Mailey, Anthony Perotti and Grace Perotti.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. no visitation is planned.
Published in the News-Leader on June 26, 2019