Norma Jean (Cardwell) Litzsinger
Springfield - Our matriarch has made her final lap.
Norma Jean (Cardwell) Litzsinger passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her side on Monday, May 18, 2020.
She was born August 26, 1941 in St. Louis, MO to Lloyd and Melba Cardwell. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Laverne Davis.
Norma is survived by her knight and shining armor of 60 years, Rich Litzsinger. Together they have three children; daughters, Kim Litzsinger and Debbi Gafner and son, Jeff Litzsinger and wife Kathy; granddaughter, Amber Bean; grandsons, Chase Gafner, Dalton and Evan Litzsinger; great-grandchildren, Danielle, Kimberlyn and Caydence Bean. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the sparkle in her eye.
Norma never knew a stranger and had a smile for everyone. She was either watching her kids play ball as they were growing up, playing softball herself, chairing the planning and zoning and later, following her grandchildren in their activities- all with a smile!
Norma was an avid NASCAR follower and was Dale Earnhardt's #1 Fan. One of her fondest memories was meeting Dale during her time as an Executive Assistant at Bass Pro Shops.
Rich and Norma moved to Kimberling City in 1987, where many more years of memories were made. They enjoyed their many birds and watching the wildlife in their backyard. Norma loved her flowers and was the best gift wrapper and bow maker that there ever was.
Rich and Norma made many dear friends during their years at the lake and had the best dock parties ever. Thank you to all who helped make these memories.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Under current conditions, services will be private, and burial will be at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in the News-Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020