Norma Jeanne Mullikin
On July 24, Norma Jeanne Mullikin continued her adventure into the next realm after 96 years here. She experienced a stroke and did not linger. The responsibility for carrying on her legacy is ceded to her children: Don and Judy Mullikin, and Tim Mullikin and Mary Donlon of Homer, Alaska; Dottie Mullikin and Ed Wollen of Pahoa, Hawaii. She delighted in participating in the growth and cheering the accomplishments of her 9 grandchildren. She is called "GG" by many of her 25 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren.
The last 10 years of her life, she made her home with Ed and Dottie and their family, moving with them to Hawaii 5 years ago. She really missed her grandkids and friends in the Ozarks, but enjoyed being part of another culture. She loved making new friends, dancing the hula, trying new foods and having papaya, bananas, pineapple and avocado grow outside her window. The ocean, with whales, sea turtles and waves pounding the rocks was only five minutes from home.
A guiding belief of hers was "most people are doing the best they can," and as a result she both recognized and drew out the best in people. Due to family violence she had a tumultuous childhood with many moves, so friends were very important in her adult life and she nurtured many close friendships. Carol and Tommy Burton, and Jan Faucett are what Hawaiians call "Hanai" children and are part of NJ's Ohana (family).
Her curiosity enabled her to enjoy a wide range of people and activities. She loved the symphony, Springfield Little Theater, Friends of the Library, the Gray Campbell House, the Lady Bears, and grandkids' sporting games.
Widowed young, she returned to college, graduated from Drury University and taught special education, influencing and motivating many. She enjoyed the rhythm of teaching with the ability to travel summers. It gave her the opportunity to share time with friends and family: to mine gold in Alaska, camp on Martha's Vineyard, bicycle in Europe, visit China, and hitch hike across New Zealand. It was about moving out of her comfort zone, savoring diversity, finding common ground between cultures, and staying connected by sharing with important people in her life.
She was always fun to be around. She easily laughed at herself and saw the glass as half full. She had a mysterious way of making an unpleasant job be fun. Her imagination and sense of play were unparalleled. Any sheet or quilt easily became a tent, a castle or a fort, a cardboard box a hiding place, stove or train. Puppets could teach lessons, comfort the sick, and make up grand stories.
Early in her life Norma Jeanne discovered the calming aspect of nature, how it provides perspective on life. She developed the ability to communicate this magic to others and stir them to relish the outdoor experience in awe. A rainbow is far more than a beautiful scene in the sky--it is an ever-changing array of delicate colors, promising newness and hope. She was one of the original tree huggers, admiring the miracle of life.
Some thought she invented hugging. Hugs were always a part of her greeting to you. A Norma Jeanne hug reached your heart. One was never enough. Partings, even if only to go to bed, were reasons for more hugs.
Norma Jeanne was a child of the depression and hated wasting food. She always found eating to be a delicious experience, an event to be valued, shared and appreciated. Mmm mmm. Tacos! And there was always room for ice cream, so many flavors! She could make her ice cream last longer than anyone else in the room. So sad that yours was already all gone.
Many people in southeast Springfield knew Norma Jeanne by sight because she would walk miles daily, regardless of the weather. If you wish to honor her, take a walk outside and value what you see. Do something for a friend and yourself.
Burial of ashes will take place at National Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri, with family and friends when social gathering is easier. Contact Dottie Mullikin, P.O. Box 1, Pahoa HI 96778.
You are welcome to make a donation to Unity of Springfield at www. Unityofspringfield.org