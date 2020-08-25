Norma "June" Kidwell



Norma "June" Kidwell passed peacefully on August 19, 2020 at her home with her husband by her side. She was born September 7, 1930 to Lewis and Lois (Madole) Deffenbaugh. She attended schools in Morgan County. She married Basil Kidwell on September 28, 1947 and were together for 72 years. He survives at their home in Springfield, MO.



They enjoyed many trips to Europe, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. They also loved spending time at their cabin at Lake of the Ozarks and later their cabin at Table Rock Lake. She was a great gardener, flower arranger, seamstress, and cook.



She spent most of her career in retail business except for 8 years as a billing clerk for H&S trucking. But was happiest being a homemaker and being with her grandson and great grandsons.



She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Holdridge of Jefferson City, MO, one grandson, Nathan Runyan & wife Cara, two great grandsons, Caden & Landen Runyan all of Jefferson City, MO and one brother, Gene Deffenbaugh of Springfield, MO.



She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Maureen Davenport, and one brother, Glen Deffenbaugh.



She attended Central Assembly of God Church in Springfield, MO. She will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO with the Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dan Wakefield officiating. Interment will follow at Greenmore Memorial Gardens in Barnett, MO.



Memorials in her name are suggested to Phoenix Hospice of Springfield, MO.



Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, MO.









