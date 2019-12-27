|
Norma Lee (Myers) Roberts
North Kansas City - Norma Lee (Myers) Roberts passed away December 24, 2019 in North Kansas City, MO. She was born October 22, 1925 to Leslie P. and Mabel Myers in Moberly, Missouri. She was married for sixty-five years to George Roberts, and the two lived in Springfield, MO.
Norma was a member of University Heights Baptist Church. She was a lifelong seamstress and crafter, and a longtime member of the Quiltin' Timers group of Rogersville, MO, where she spent many hours with friends making quilts.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers Jack and Gene Myers, and sister Mary Boatright. She is survived by her son Mark Roberts (Diane) of Sperry, OK; daughter Debra McArthur (John) of Kansas City, MO; grandsons Shane Roberts (Cindy) of Fair Grove, MO; Matthew Roberts (Amanda) of Douglas, WY; Alan McArthur (Lindsey) of Pleasant Valley, MO; granddaughter April McArthur of Kansas City, MO; great-grandson Cameron Roberts; and great-granddaughter Sarah Roberts.
Cremation services are provided by The Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri. Interment will be alongside George at the Missouri Veterans' Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Condolences may be shared at http://kccremation.com/obituaries.aspx. Memorial donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020