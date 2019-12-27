Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Lee (Myers) Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Lee (Myers) Roberts Obituary
Norma Lee (Myers) Roberts

North Kansas City - Norma Lee (Myers) Roberts passed away December 24, 2019 in North Kansas City, MO. She was born October 22, 1925 to Leslie P. and Mabel Myers in Moberly, Missouri. She was married for sixty-five years to George Roberts, and the two lived in Springfield, MO.

Norma was a member of University Heights Baptist Church. She was a lifelong seamstress and crafter, and a longtime member of the Quiltin' Timers group of Rogersville, MO, where she spent many hours with friends making quilts.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers Jack and Gene Myers, and sister Mary Boatright. She is survived by her son Mark Roberts (Diane) of Sperry, OK; daughter Debra McArthur (John) of Kansas City, MO; grandsons Shane Roberts (Cindy) of Fair Grove, MO; Matthew Roberts (Amanda) of Douglas, WY; Alan McArthur (Lindsey) of Pleasant Valley, MO; granddaughter April McArthur of Kansas City, MO; great-grandson Cameron Roberts; and great-granddaughter Sarah Roberts.

Cremation services are provided by The Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri. Interment will be alongside George at the Missouri Veterans' Cemetery in Springfield, MO. Condolences may be shared at http://kccremation.com/obituaries.aspx. Memorial donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -